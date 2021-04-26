 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

2 injured, college evacuated after gunfire reported in West Sussex – Police

26 Apr, 2021 16:19
Get short URL
2 injured, college evacuated after gunfire reported in West Sussex – Police
FILE PHOTO. Armed Police officers in Liverpool, Britain. © Reuters / Peter Powell
One man has been arrested after police in West Sussex, England, responded to reports of gunfire near Crawley College. Two people were injured in the incident, officers said, and college staff and students have been evacuated.

The incident took place near Crawley College, where one suspect was detained at the scene, Sussex Police said in a statement.

A police spokesperson urged the public to stay away from the area, and said the injuries of the two wounded people are not believed to be serious.

A journalist for the Brighton Argus reported that an eyewitness who was in the park opposite the college said he had heard “loads of screaming and shouting” before police arrived on the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies