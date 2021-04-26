2 injured, college evacuated after gunfire reported in West Sussex – Police

One man has been arrested after police in West Sussex, England, responded to reports of gunfire near Crawley College. Two people were injured in the incident, officers said, and college staff and students have been evacuated.

The incident took place near Crawley College, where one suspect was detained at the scene, Sussex Police said in a statement.

A police spokesperson urged the public to stay away from the area, and said the injuries of the two wounded people are not believed to be serious.

One man has been detained following reports of shots being fired near Crawley College. Please stay away from the area at this time.There is a large police presence at scene and in the local area.We will provide more information as soon as we are able pic.twitter.com/CsZ94THZi3 — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) April 26, 2021

A journalist for the Brighton Argus reported that an eyewitness who was in the park opposite the college said he had heard “loads of screaming and shouting” before police arrived on the scene.

BREAKING: I’m at the scene in Crawley College where two people have been injured and one man detained after shots were fired in the area.Firearm officers are in attendance as hundred of people watch on. More at https://t.co/iBHxaXpJ7Cpic.twitter.com/ibRj6z9q13 — Connor Stringer (@connor_stringer) April 26, 2021

