Brits lash out at police statement describing officer’s attack on journalist at Bristol protest as ‘confrontation’

Avon and Somerset Police publicly responded to an incident caught on camera this week showing a reporter being violently shoved by an officer as he filmed a protest – and many Brits are not happy with the response.

After a video of Daily Mirror journalist Matthew Dresch getting attacked by a policeman on Friday evening went viral, Avon and Somerset Police – which covers the Bristol area – said it was “aware of a video showing a journalist being confronted by officers during last night’s protest in Bristol.”

Police assaulted me at the Bristol protest even though I told them I was from the press. I was respectfully observing what was happening and posed no threat to any of the officers. I have muted the latter part of the video to spare you all the pain of hearing my shrill voice. pic.twitter.com/a7a0Nnw0bG — Matthew Dresch (@MatthewDresch) March 27, 2021

“We’re making efforts to contact him,” the department continued, before adding that a “free press is a cornerstone of our democracy” and that it fully respects “the media’s vital role in reporting events fairly & accurately.”

We're aware of a video showing a journalist being confronted by officers during last night's protest in Bristol. We're making efforts to contact him. A free press is a cornerstone of our democracy & we fully respect the media's vital role in reporting events fairly & accurately. pic.twitter.com/qjYRQXRNXC — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 27, 2021

Brits on social media, however, were quick to criticise the statement for describing the attack as a “confrontation” and failing to issue a public apology.

“cOnFrOntEd”. We normally call it assault — Sam (@LessThanSubtle_) March 27, 2021

As a former soldier who faced a couple of riots in Belfast years ago, I am appalled by the lack of discipline showed by some of your officers. Yes, there are always some hotheads & huge temptation to respond violently, but the training must be rigorous enough to ensure restraint. — ⚫️ Brexit Inquisitor #FollowBackProEurope (@Europa_Unitum) March 27, 2021

Confronted him right up against a wall and then repeatedly confronted him with a riot shield and a baton. They gave him a right good confronting. https://t.co/LzBfUxDKVj — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) March 27, 2021

Also on rt.com Bristol mayor blasts ‘selfish’ protesters as police detain seven following ‘kill the bill’ unrest

“Don’t you mean violently assaulted, provoked or attacked? There are many other more appropriate words you lot can use,”tweeted journalist Mike P. Williams, while Independent reporter Adam Smith asked, “How many whacks does it take before ‘confronted’ becomes ‘attacked’?”

Others asked whether the department would take disciplinary action against any officers responsible and pointed out that the same Avon and Somerset Police had falsely claimed that two of its officers received broken bones and a punctured lung following an earlier protest last week. The department went on to retract its claims.

He wasn't confronted.He was literally pushed and shoved. Let me guess, tomorrow you'll tweet that the officer who shoved him, is in hospital for a collapsed lung and broken arm. — Nimit Jethwa (@NimitJethwa) March 27, 2021

Last week your chief of police lied about injuries sustained by officers. Now you attack peaceful protesters and journalists. If you are actively trying to divide "the police" from the public you are doing a splendid job. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 27, 2021

'confronted' - as misleading in an opposite way as 'broken bones' https://t.co/Mhg2EPHUkh — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) March 27, 2021

Some Brits did defend the police officer’s actions, questioningwhether he was wearing a high-visibility jacket with ‘PRESS’ clearly written on it, and arguing that there is always “collateral damage” during protests and riots.

Other allegations of police brutality were also made during the Bristol protests, while protesters reportedly attacked officers, urinated and defecated at their feet, and set vehicles on fire.

Also on rt.com George Galloway: There should be no police violence in Scotland, whether RT is filming it or not

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!