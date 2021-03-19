‘Covid-19 certificates’ for arenas & theatres won’t turn into ‘vaccine passports’, UK culture secretary says… but concerns remain

The UK’s top sports and culture official has struggled to explain how “Covid-19 certification” for people visiting mass events would differ from “Covid-19 passports,” which the government pledged not to introduce.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who is also in charge of sports, appeared Sky News on Friday to paint bright prospects of normalcy returning to Britain by summer. He said his office was working on measures that would allow football games and theatre performances to happen again with as much of an audience as possible.

While no final decision has been taken on government guidelines on how to do it safely, he said one of the possible measures was “Covid-19 certification.” The proposal was submitted for public consideration earlier this week.

Culture Secretary @OliverDowden tells @skygillian that govt is considering 'COVID certification' to help facilitate the return of sporting events by "proving people have had a vaccine", but says "there won't be a vaccine passport".Latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/VjLOQnrfbPpic.twitter.com/olXKAAX3aZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 19, 2021

“We will be testing whether we can use Covid-19 certification to help facilitate the return of sports,” he told Sky News host Gillian Joseph. The proposed program has the potential to “help the return of the things that we love.”

Joseph asked the secretary what exactly a Covid-19 certificate would be and how the idea differed from that of a Covid-19 passport, which Boris Johnson’s government has repeatedly said will not be introduced in the country. Supporters of the idea want those who are immune against Covid-19 to live their lives with fewer restrictions and get access to public venues. Critics say that such passports, once introduced, would clearly be discriminatory to some parts of the public.

Also on rt.com ‘Pass’ of no return? EU’s free-travel certificate (aka ‘vaccine passport’) risks falling victim to members’ row over conditions

Dowden reassured Joseph that the certificate “won’t be a vaccine passport” and described it as “a way to facilitate proving” that a person has had a vaccine or a negative Covid test, thus helping “more people get into stadiums.”

He wouldn’t offer any details as to how long a certificate would last, or how the system would be policed, simply saying that “those are certainly legitimate questions” and referring to the ongoing review. He stressed that having packed venues again “is vital not just for our sense of national well-being, but to the whole national economy.”

The remarks were not taken well by people concerned with government overreach, who said the idea Dowden outlined seems to be a Covid-19 passport by another name. If anything, the official fuelled concerns provoked by the initial reveal of the certification program.

First, Ministers said there were “no plans” for vaccine passports.Then, they said they’d “review” covid passports.Now, days after the review started, they’re rolling out covid passports.If true, the review is 🗑; parliament has been misled; the public has been lied to. https://t.co/o3iH0xgvtb — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) March 19, 2021

wtf is that then. it's just a different name. — IAN POULTER (@IAN_POULTER) March 19, 2021

Covid passport klaxon!If you want your health to be YOUR own business and don't want to need Covid vaccine proof to go to the pub, the cinema, a concert or a football match, then I suggest you make your views known in this Government consultation NOW. https://t.co/9ghDOQwJYN — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 15, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!