Scotland to ease Covid lockdown on April 2 by lifting ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions

The Scottish government is to begin easing its strict Covid-19 lockdown rules in early April, with the ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions being replaced with ‘stay local’ advice, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

From April 2, people will be advised to stay inside their local area instead of at home, Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh. Then from April 5, barbers and hairdressers, hardware stores, car showrooms and click-and-collect retail services can reopen, she added.

The first minister said she hopes most college students will be able to go back to in-person learning then too, and colleges will prioritise which courses should return first.

Sturgeon wants the nation of 5.4 million to move to fewer restrictions on April 26, and for life to effectively return to normal by the end of June.

“We hope that restrictions on journeys between Scotland and other parts of the UK and the wider common travel area can also be lifted, if not on April 26, then as soon as possible thereafter,” she told the Holyrood parliament.

Retail and hospitality will also be allowed to open late next month, with hospitality premises allowed to serve alcohol outdoors and food only indoors. Six people from three different households will be allowed to meet, while children under 17 can mix with others from six households. Sturgeon said that attendance at funerals, weddings and associated events will also be allowed to increase to a maximum of 50 people.

Health officials in Scotland have registered over 210,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, and more than 7,500 Covid-related deaths.

