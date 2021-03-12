TV presenter Davina McCall accused of victim-blaming for criticizing 'fear-mongering', man-hating amid Sarah Everard murder

British television presenter Davina McCall sparked controversy after claiming that the abduction and murder of women in the UK is "extremely rare" and "fear-mongering isn't healthy" following the killing of Sarah Everard.

McCall wrote Friday on Twitter that female abduction and murder is rare, though "we should all be vigilant when out alone."

The television personality also said that "men's mental health is an issue as well," claiming that seeing all men as dangerous "is bad for our sons, brothers, partners."

Female abduction / murder is extremely rare. Yes we should all be vigilant when out alone. But this level of fear-mongering isn’t healthy. And men’s mental health is an issue as well. Calling all men out as dangerous is bad for our sons, brothers, partners. — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) March 12, 2021

Many people agreed with McCall, who had received some 30,000 likes on her post as of this writing. But many others criticised her for the "insensitive timing" of her commentary, as tensions remain high over the disappearance and murder of Everard.

Insensitive timing, at best. — Dr Mand (@mandapen) March 12, 2021

Female murder (femicide) is not rare, Davina. A woman is killed by a man on average every three days. — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) March 12, 2021

we’re not only talking about being murdered by a stranger. we’re discussing everything that contributes to a culture where that happens. everyday misogyny, catcalling, domestic abuse, victim blaming, the majority of rapists who never see court. nobody is saying all men. — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 12, 2021

"This is a bad take Davina. My life has been seriously affected by rape, abuse, groping, and harassment all at the hands of men. I have PTSD as a result,"responded one woman. "Yes, there are good men. But on the street alone, day or night, how do we tell them from the bad ones?"

Empire Magazine editor-in-chief Terri White also condemned McCall's post, tweeting, "We have an epidemic of violence against women (by men) in this country and this is so unhelpful and hurtful to every women who's been abused, assaulted, harassed, beaten, raped or yes, killed."

If every women has a story of sexual assault, harassment or abuse it doesn’t seem like fear-mongering to me. This tweet dismisses the thousands of women’s very real experiences that they have been subjected to at the hands of men; and yes some committed by sons, brothers... — Jessica Davies (@_JessicaDavies) March 12, 2021

When a woman is murdered at the hands of a man every 2.5 days it is not the time to pacify a fragile male ego. This is not a good message Davina. We all know it’s not ALL men. But it IS men. — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) March 12, 2021

McCall sparked even more backlash after she went on to say that she "wouldn't walk home alone in the dark," and neither would "lots of men," with critics accusing her of victim-blaming.

I wouldn’t walk home alone in the dark. And lots of men I know wouldn’t either... because there are some ( very few relatively ) bad people out there. But your response is say you view all men as a danger and I don’t think we should be spreading that message. — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) March 12, 2021

"With all due respect Davina that statement is coming from a place of privilege. You wouldn't walk home alone in the dark because you don't have to, not everyone has that luxury,"declared one user, while singer Katy B pointed out that working-class women can't afford to take taxis and often have to walk in the dark.

Many women unfortunately can’t afford not to walk home in the dark, it gets dark at 4.30pm in the winter. To ask women to get cabs everywhere they go is extremely unrealistic for anyone working class or even on a more than average wage. — KATY B (@KatyB) March 12, 2021

McCall's tweets may have been a response to Green Party Baroness Jenny Jones, who called for a 6pm curfew for men on Wednesday following Everard's disappearance.

Sarah Everard, 33, disappeared on March 3 and was last seen in south London after she left her friend's house.

A Metropolitan Police officer was arrested as part of the investigation into the case before human remains were discovered in Kent. The remains were identified as Everard’s by police on Friday.

