Covid-19 lockdown sees people across UK spend an extra 14 hours a week sitting down than before pandemic – survey

Nearly half of all Britons are sitting for 14 hours a week more than they did before the Covid-19 lockdown – and more than a third say they’re bored of their limited exercise options, according to a new national survey.

The poll carried out for UKActive – a not-for-profit group that represents fitness and physical-activity bodies – found that 78 percent of the 2,170 adults surveyed said they spent more time sitting around during lockdown. Over a quarter said they found themselves off their feet for three hours more per day than before lockdown, while 15 percent said it was for four hours more.

The survey was released ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiling his government’s roadmap to end England’s strict coronavirus lockdown provisions on Monday.

Most team sports and organized physical and sporting activities have been prohibited since the latest lockdown took effect in early December, but changing Covid-19 restrictions across the four nations of the UK have played havoc with people’s exercise routines as gyms, pools and leisure facilities have been shuttered.

The survey found that 41 percent of adults said a lack of motivation prevented them from working out more at home.

“These findings show many people are really struggling to stay active, and we know this can have a major impact on mental and physical wellbeing, particularly for vulnerable groups,” UKActive chief executive Huw Edwards said, adding the government needed to prioritize exercise and sporting activity in easing lockdown restrictions.

To date, more than 4.12 million Covid-19 infections and 120,000 deaths have been recorded in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

