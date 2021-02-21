'Hit for six': Russia's 'Amazon girl' Fatima Dudieva extends unbeaten run with TKO in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Unbeaten Russian fighter Fatima Dudieva extended her unbeaten pro run in Moscow on Saturday with a fourth round technical knockout victory in an event attended by legend Roy Jones Jr.

Dudieva eased herself back into action with a win over debutante Tatyana Alexeeva at Vegas City Hall in Krasnogorsk on Saturday, an event headlined by Russian former world champion Fedor Chudinov taking on Isaac Chilemba.

The 27-year-old battered her opponent, a former kickboxer making her first foray into boxing, into a fourth round retirement and notched her fourth early win in eight fights since her debut in 2018

Nicknamed 'Ossetian Amazonka', Dudieva hails from the town of Beslan, the scene of the infamous deadly school siege that left 333 dead in the Russian Republic of North Ossetia–Alania in the Caucasus region.

Bantamwiehgt Dudieva, who holds a top-25 world ranking, thanked her team following the win in Krasnogorsk, located in the Moscow region and around 26 kilometers north west of Red Square.

The event was hosted by Russian television network Ren TV and attended by American all-time great Roy Jones Jr., who acquired Russian citizenship in 2005, who also trains Chilemba.

Dudieva's win came on the same night fellow Russian David Avanesyan pulled off a stunning upset over British star Josh Kelly, coming through a torrid first few rounds to cut and bust up the former Olympian, knocking him down twice on the way to record a sixth-round stoppage defeat.

Kelly's trainer Adam Booth threw in the towel with Kelly on unsteady legs and bleeding profusely from a cut over the eye and to the back of the head.

Despite a modest number of fights and not having won a title yet, Dudieva has amassed 95,000 followers on Instagram, due to her easy-going nature, drop-dead gorgeous looks and deadly fighting skills.

Dudieva is secretive about her personal life and insists the only love she has is for her craft, writing in one post accompanying a training video: "the most beautiful part of the body are smitten eyes, mine shine when I am in the gym."

She isn't only a hit in the ring, having previously fought as a professional mixed martial artist, also going undefeated by recording two knockout wins and one draw before switching to focus solely the noble art.

And aside from being a knockout inside and outside the ring, Dudieva is a hit in the kitchen, where she prepares Oesstian pies and promoted them through an online takeaway service.

In the headline fight in Russia, former WBA super middleweight champ Chudinov fought to a draw over ten rounds with experienced Chilemba, despite the Malawian claiming on Instagram he "won almost each round".