Hitting pretty - Russian boxer chooses country's HOTTEST female boxing & MMA fighters (PICTURES)

Russian boxer Svetlana Soluyanova has chosen her top knockouts outside in and outside the ring by compiling a list of boxers she considers not just the most beautiful but who could go on to become world champions in the ring.

The famous line in the legendary fight film Rocky reads: “Why do you wanna fight? Cos I can’t sing or dance”, but that doesn’t read true for Svetlana Soluyanova. The women’s European flyweight champion provided relief from quarantine boredom with her guitar solos and humorous self-penned songs.

Now the bombshell boxer is passing the time by listing her top boxing “beauties”, hot female fighters with the potential to set the world alight in pro boxing.

“These are my top beauties. I’ve always wanted to place on my page and show women boxers with huge professional attention and the most beautiful appearances in my personal opinion,” Soluyanova said on Instagram.

“Actually there are many more of them and all will not fit on the list. These are the people who personally for me bring about aesthetic pleasure. The song ‘You can’t be so beautiful on this earth’ plays in my head.”

So, in no particular order, here are the top hottest female fighter's in boxing today - according to Soluyanova.

Fatima Dudieva

Natives of the North Ossetia-Alanian village of Beslan are rarely anything less than tough and Fatima Dudieva is certainly no exception. But the boxer has taken her hereditary fighting spirit to a new level.

The 26-year-old bantamweight recently published a video of a training session in her native North Caucasus mountains attempting to literally fight coronavirus.

“Enough of sitting at home in quarantine. I am taking out coronavirus,” she said. “No one was hurt in this video, I didn’t come into contact with anyone, apart from my sister. Health to everyone and a healthy way of life! Not a day without sport!”

Hailing from the same Russian region as former cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev, Dudieva has continued her region’s proud fighting history and posted a perfect 6-0 record with an impressive three knockouts as a professional since entering the paid ranks in 2018.

Dudieva also has a good fighting pedigree outside the ring. Before switching to concentrate solely on boxing the fighter began in professional MMA we're she was also unbeaten, recording 2 wins and a draw from her three outings as a member of the Team Strela Brazilian JiuJitsu and grappling school in Moscow.

She has since boxed on the undercard of fighters such as ex-world champ Eduard Troyanovsky and is currently rated number 14 in the world by website Boxrec. Big things are expected of her ring return.

Viktoria Kuleshova

Kulsheova is one of Team Russia’s more experienced boxers and has been part of the national team set up since 2016, and holds the prestigious rank of International Master of Sport.

That same year she clinched a bronze medal in the 54kg bantamweight division at the European Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, helping her nation to top the medal table with a haul of 4 gold and 4 bronze.

Kuleshova, who also represented Russia at the 2019 AIBA World Amateur Championships but failed to medal, is head of a production company YF Productions and her astuteness in front of the camera is evident on her Instagram page.

Ornella Heteyeva

Junior world champion Heteyeva only came to boxing after 10 years of practicing ballet, and won bronze at her first ever senior European Championships in 2019 in the 64kg weight class, but complained of poor judging that stopped her from claiming top spot at the tournament.

From Ossetia, Heteyeva trains in the capital Vladikavkaz, and had been planning on boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year before their cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liudmila Vorontsova

Aged 13, Liudmila Vorontsova decided she’d had enough of being bullied by classmates and gave up ballet for boxing. Eight years later and the now-21-year-old featherweight is one of Russia’s most decorated female amateurs.

Hailing from the Far Eastern Siberian Republic of Buryatia, which shares a border with Mongolia, Vorontsova became junior European and Russian champion before moving into senior boxing last year.

Since then Vorontsova gas claimed a silver medal at the female world championships 2019 in the 57 kg weight class, the same year she became Russian senior champion int he same category.

“I started boxing because my classmates teased me. They laughed at me because I was a geek,” she says. Looks like Vorontsova is set to have the last laugh.

Alua Balkibekova

Perhaps one of the least experienced fighters on the list, Balkibekova represents Kazakhstan and has been a member of the Central Asian country’s famed Olympic boxing setup.

The 23-year-old also represented the country at the AIBA world championships and hones her fleeting footwork as a hip hop dancer when not training for fights.

Ekaterina Paltseva

Russian team member Paltseva’s childhood hero is perhaps the greatest ‘Russian’ boxer of all-time - former undisputed light heavyweight and pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr., who not long ago received a Russian passport from Vladimir Putin.

The 22-year-old from Krasnodar has her sights set on becoming another Russian great, and has begun on her journey to emulate the great Jones Jr by becoming 2018 European champion and 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships gold medalist in the light flyweight (48kg) division.

Anastasiia Artamonova

Artamanova built a career as one of the most experienced junior amateur boxers on the international circuit by amassing an impressive record of over 100 bouts before turning over to senior level.

The Team Russia representative has a mix of braun beauty and brains that has seen her become a three-time European champion all while studying law at Voronezh State University, as well as having the distinction of entering Soluyanova’s list.

One of her major recent accomplishments was a win at the under-22 EUBC European Boxing Championships in Vladikavkaz, Ossetia, in March last year, we're she was chosen as captain of the female team for the first time.

Zarina Tsoloyeva

It’s not everyday boxers are compared to Hollywood sex symbols but then Kazakh-born amateur boxer Zarina Tsoloyeva is not your everyday boxer; the welterweight scrapper happens to share an uncanny resemblance to Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie.

You would imagine such a likeness would be taken as a welcome compliment, but on the contrary, Tsoloyeva thinks it’s more of a curse and doesn’t see a resemblance herself.

“I won’t lie, I love this actress and am amazed by her beauty,” Tsoloeva said. “The whole world tries to imitate her looks, but I do not think we look similar. Maybe some features are more or less like hers, but we definitely look different.”

Tsoloyeva has also garnered attention in the ring, where her best result at an AIBA World Championships came in 2016 when she finished in fifth place in her home country in the 64kg light welterweight division.