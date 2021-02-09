 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK threatens Covid-19 rule breakers with £10,000 fines and up to 10 years behind bars

9 Feb, 2021 13:39
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has unveiled stricter punishments for individuals who flout Covid-19 border restrictions and quarantine rules, threatening £10,000 fines and up to 10 years in prison.

The new measures are part of what Hancock describes as a “no apologies” approach to rule breakers in order to protect the UK from importing new strains of Covid-19 that could increase the spread of the virus, spiking case numbers and fatalities. They will formally come into effect on the morning of February 15.

The message is: Everyone has a part to play in making our borders safe.

The system will see international arrivals get a £1,000 fine for failing to take a mandatory Covid test, a £2,000 fine and a 14-day quarantine period for refusing to take a second test, a £5,000-£10,000 fine if travellers fail to quarantine at a government-mandated hotel, and up to 10 years in prison if passengers lie on their locator form about being in a ‘red list’ country.

The UK government revealed these measures alongside a plan to strengthen testing, with individuals entering the UK required to take post-arrival tests on day two and day eight of their quarantine periods.

4,600 hotel rooms have been obtained by the government, with a plan to secure more, in order to ensure there is enough accommodation for international arrivals. Anyone quarantining after visiting one of the 33 ‘red list’ countries will have to pay £1,750 to cover the cost of their stay.

Parts of the UK are currently under a national lockdown, as the nation attempts to bring a third wave of Covid-19 under control. Since the start of the pandemic, Britain has recorded 3.9 million cases and 112,465 deaths from the disease.

