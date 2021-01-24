VIDEO shows smoke rising over Houses of Parliament in London. Alarm heard, no confirmed emergency at present
24 Jan, 2021 13:33
Video footage has surfaced appearing to show smoke or steam rising from the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, as an alarm rings out in the background. Firefighters have not yet confirmed that the building is in danger.
The footage, posted to Twitter on Sunday, shows thick white smoke or steam seemingly rising from London’s Houses of Parliament. Some kind of alarm can be heard over the video.
#ParliamentFire#LondonFirepic.twitter.com/ZPftHo95xQ— Jessica Gallardo (@Jeebe) January 24, 2021
The London Fire Brigade has not acknowledged any emergency, and commenters on Twitter claimed the video showed steam, not smoke, rising from the building. Sources in Parliament told the Daily Express that it was “just steam,” but they did not explain the alarm.
