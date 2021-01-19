UK health secretary self-isolating after Covid-19 close contact

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced on Twitter that he is self-isolating at home for the rest of the week after being contacted by the NHS track and trace app on Monday evening.

Hancock, who’s been leading the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and overseeing the rollout of the vaccine, has been forced to isolate after coming into close contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

The health secretary did not give any indication that he was feeling unwell or believed he had symptoms, he just explained that he will be working from home for the next six days.

Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday. We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control. pic.twitter.com/MaN1EI7UyY — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 19, 2021

He used his announcement about the situation to urge others who might find themselves in similar situations to play their part in helping to keep the virus under control by following the guidelines around potential transmission, stating that this is “how we break the chains of transmission”.

This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing.

As he was contacted via the track and trace app, it is not currently clear who, when or where he came into contact with the person who tested positive or whether any of his colleagues in the UK parliament could have been affected.

