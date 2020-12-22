WATCH: Police raid party with 60-plus people for violating Covid-19 restrictions

Bodycam footage released by police shows officers raiding a lockdown-defying party in Leicester, United Kingdom, with the hosts being fined £10,000 each.

“If you don't live here get out. Guys, the party's over yeah. Everyone leave now,” officers announced after entering the King Street flat which had more than 60 people inside of it.

“Whoa,” an officer can be heard saying as he realizes the extent of the gathering.

Two people were fined £10,000, one of dozens of fines that have been issued in recent days by Leicester police as they enforce Covid-19 lockdown orders. The footage was released, police say, to warn people against similar actions.

Leicestershire Police are reinforcing the message that people must follow the Coronavirus rules – or they risk being fined.On 12 December, two people were issued with £10,000 fines for holding a gathering of over 60 people at a private residence in Leicester. pic.twitter.com/cTY01Cp5y8 — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) December 22, 2020

“The party in King Street is a perfect example of how some people are deliberately making the choice to ignore the rules,” Assistant Chief Constable Julia Debenham said, blasting a “minority” putting “the safety of our communities at risk.”

Debenham claimed police have received thousands of calls reporting breaches of Covid-19 restrictions, and officers will continue to crack down on violations.

“Our priority is to protect public safety. If people breach the regulations and put others at needless risk, they can expect to be fined,” she said.

