 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

WATCH: Police raid party with 60-plus people for violating Covid-19 restrictions

22 Dec, 2020 15:47
Get short URL
WATCH: Police raid party with 60-plus people for violating Covid-19 restrictions
©  REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bodycam footage released by police shows officers raiding a lockdown-defying party in Leicester, United Kingdom, with the hosts being fined £10,000 each.

“If you don't live here get out. Guys, the party's over yeah. Everyone leave now,” officers announced after entering the King Street flat which had more than 60 people inside of it.

“Whoa,” an officer can be heard saying as he realizes the extent of the gathering. 

Two people were fined £10,000, one of dozens of fines that have been issued in recent days by Leicester police as they enforce Covid-19 lockdown orders. The footage was released, police say, to warn people against similar actions. 

“The party in King Street is a perfect example of how some people are deliberately making the choice to ignore the rules,” Assistant Chief Constable Julia Debenham said, blasting a “minority” putting “the safety of our communities at risk.”

Debenham claimed police have received thousands of calls reporting breaches of Covid-19 restrictions, and officers will continue to crack down on violations.

“Our priority is to protect public safety. If people breach the regulations and put others at needless risk, they can expect to be fined,” she said.  

Also on rt.com Expletive-laden song ‘Boris Johnson is a F***ing C***’ vying for UK Christmas number one

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies