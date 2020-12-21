London dismisses Scottish call for a Brexit extension as world cuts UK off amid new Covid strain fears

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has reiterated that the UK’s Brexit transition will end on December 31 amid calls to extend the period as trade negotiations reach an impasse and a new variant of Covid sees Britain cut off.

The remarks come after Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, demanded the UK government seek to extend the Brexit transition period on Sunday.

Speaking on Monday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman dismissed the calls from Sturgeon and others, saying the government was sticking wholeheartedly to the planned date of December 31.

“Our position on the transition period is clear ... It will end on Dec 31, that remains our position,” the spokesman told reporters.

“We need to ratify any agreement ahead of Jan 1, which means time is in short supply and that’s why our negotiators continue to work hard,” he said.

Sturgeon had previously said it was “imperative” that Johnson “seeks an agreement to extend the Brexit transition period,” citing the new Covid strain, saying it demanded 100 percent attention. “It would be unconscionable to compound it with Brexit,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sturgeon’s concerns about the consequences of a potential no-deal Brexit have been compounded by Britain’s newly found isolation.

Countries around the world have cut transport links with the UK after a highly contagious variant of Covid-19 was found in Britain.

The French decision to halt the movement of accompanied freight has seen huge tailbacks at UK ports with many worrying that the UK will run out of certain food supplies in the coming days.

