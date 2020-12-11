Car ploughs through pedestrians in London, seriously injuring multiple people (VIDEO)

Multiple people are injured after a car mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians in London's Stamford Hill area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and established a security cordon while treatment on the victims was under way. The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism related.

#Hackney BREAKING: A number of pedestrians have been injured after a car mounted the pavement and collided into them on #StamfordHill, N16.Their conditions are currently unknown. Met Police say at this early stage the incident is not being treated as terror-related. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CWOv6uHieS — London 999 Feed (@999London) December 11, 2020

“A car is reported to have mounted the pavement and struck a number of pedestrians,” police said in a statement, adding that the condition of the injured remains unknown.

“At this early stage, this incident is not being treated as terror-related,” it added.

Images shared to social media purport to show a car smashed into a tree near a busy pavement in Hackney, East london.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW