 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Car ploughs through pedestrians in London, seriously injuring multiple people (VIDEO)

11 Dec, 2020 10:59
Get short URL
Car ploughs through pedestrians in London, seriously injuring multiple people (VIDEO)
Multiple people are injured after a car mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians in London's Stamford Hill area.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and established a security cordon while treatment on the victims was under way. The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism related.

“A car is reported to have mounted the pavement and struck a number of pedestrians,” police said in a statement, adding that the condition of the injured remains unknown.

“At this early stage, this incident is not being treated as terror-related,” it added.

Images shared to social media purport to show a car smashed into a tree near a busy pavement in Hackney, East london.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies