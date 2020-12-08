Soap or sincerity? UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock sheds tear as William Shakespeare gets Covid-19 vaccine

The British Health Secretary Matt Hancock teared up live on air talking about the UK starting to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, with the first male candidate to receive a jab sharing a name with world-famous English playwright.

Hancock appeared emotional on the ‘Good Morning Britain’ program this Tuesday. “It’s been such a tough year for so many people,” the MP said, after host Piers Morgan noticed him wiping away a tear.

“There’s William Shakespeare putting it so simply for everybody, that we can get on with our lives, though there are still a few months to go,” Hancock uttered, referring to the 81-year-old Shakespeare saying that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine could “make the difference to our lives.”

Hancock then revealed his final “worry”: "getting the vaccine to millions of people" of the UK. In the meantime, he urged viewers to "stick by the rules" of their local anti-coronavirus mandates.

“There is so much work that has gone into this, and it makes you proud to be British,” the politician concluded.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock becomes emotional hearing the words of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare. He tearily says ‘it makes you so proud to be British’.@piersmorgan| @susannareid100 Watch the full interview👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4kpic.twitter.com/IxzfZ3GAVs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 8, 2020

Shakespeare became the second person in the UK to take the newly approved vaccine, after 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

Despite the happy occasion, Hancock’s presumably heartfelt comments appear to have backfired online, with viewers accusing him of being disingenuous and likening him to a soap opera actor from a show such as ‘Hollyoaks’ or ‘Sunset Beach’.

“Least convincing attempt at showing a human emotion I’ve ever seen,” one user tweeted. “It was an act, probably to get an easy ride in the interview and to pretend he cares about us little people,” posited another.

I saw better acting on Sunset Beach back in 1999 — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) December 8, 2020

Hollyoaks level acting, at best. — Gareth Icke 🇵🇸 (@garethicke) December 8, 2020

He wasn't emotional or teary at all. It was an act (probably to get an easy ride in the interview and to pretend he cares about us little people). Why did Piers fall for it? — Proud Saboteur 🇪🇺 (@ProudSaboteur) December 8, 2020

What absolute nonsense! Least convincing attempt at showing a human emotion I've ever seen.Why you're so willing to be complicit in their charade, I don't know.The way this government has acted throughout this pandemic is nothing short of evil, and now you expect us to... — Barsha Foxman (@BarshaFoxman) December 8, 2020

Others carped that Hancock’s “British pride” was undeserved, since the vaccine had been developed abroad by foreign companies and scientists. “There is literally nothing that is making me feel proud about any of this,” one person tweeted.

Hancock doesn’t even have the grace to thank the Turkish/German scientists who created the vaccine, the American company that produces it or the Belgian company that manufactures it. — Charlie Melly (@chasmanu) December 8, 2020

There is literally nothing that is making me feel proud about any of this. — Adele Bull (@AdeleBull4) December 8, 2020

At the same time, some commenters did think Hancock had a truly “emotional moment” on ‘Good Morning Britain’. “Proud to be British and lucky to live here,” one tweeter said in support of the MP.

Great interview we all have different opinions about how the government have handled the pandemic but it was emotional watching him shed a tear. Proud to be British and lucky to live here 👍 — Penelope morley (@Penelopemorley3) December 8, 2020

Such a emotional moment never thought I would cry with a politician piers and Suzanne fabulously interview thanks for fighting for all off us — alex (@hotmum48) December 8, 2020

Tuesday marks the beginning of the UK’s nationwide vaccination program, with the Pfizer jab being made available at 14 locations across the country. However, it is currently reserved for 10 categories of high-risk or high-priority individuals, totaling 25 million people.

