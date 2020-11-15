 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Dozens arrested, including Jeremy Corbyn's brother, as UK anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Liverpool & Bristol

15 Nov, 2020 00:33
Get short URL
Dozens arrested, including Jeremy Corbyn's brother, as UK anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Liverpool & Bristol
People hold up placards as they march during a protest against vaccination and government anti-coronavirus lockdowns in Liverpool, north-west England on November 14, 2020 ©  Oli Scarff / AFP
Thousands of UK anti-lockdown protesters marched on city centers in Liverpool and Bristol, defying warnings that they could be fined for violating Covid-19 restrictions, and clashes with police led to dozens of arrests.

Police said 14 people were arrested in Bristol alone, and at least 25 more in Liverpool, where a massive crowd gathered outside George's Hall.

Videos shot at the march in Bristol showed police arresting and leading or carrying away protesters, including one man who appeared to be dressed in an animal costume. As they marched, maskless demonstrators chanted, “We are the people, we are the power, we are the 99 percent.”

Among those arrested on Saturday was former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's 73-year-old brother, Piers Corbyn, who was due to be the main speaker at the Bristol protest.

A message posted on Piers Corbyn's Twitter account Saturday evening indicated that he was still in police custody but remained defiant, as “it will take more than a few bullies to stop him.”

The latest unrest over the UK's toughened Covid-19 restrictions follows clashes between protesters and police last week in Liverpool and Manchester. The demonstrations have continued despite Home Secretary Priti Patel banning protests throughout a second-stage lockdown that runs through December 2. Britons are banned from meeting with more than one other person in outdoor public places.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 lockdown unrest: Liverpool protesters clash with police and Manchester students tear down ‘prison-like’ fencing (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies