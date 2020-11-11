WATCH: Man crashes car into north London police station & ‘sets road on FIRE’

A man has been arrested after crashing his car into an Edmonton police station and apparently trying to torch it, setting the nearby street on fire, videos captured by onlookers show.

The arsonist was apprehended after igniting a trail of flammable liquid he’d poured across the street next to the Edmonton police station, video posted to social media on Wednesday evening shows. Multiple clips show the man being tackled to the ground by a bystander and multiple police officers after setting the blacktop on fire.

Rah Edmonton is moving mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/tpkbRJaRII — Carvellz👑🕊 (@Tempahkid) November 11, 2020

The man, who has not yet been identified by name, crashed his car into Edmonton Green station shortly before 7pm local time, according to local media. Several witnesses captured the bizarre event on film, and street traffic – including a double-decker bus and several cars – was temporarily halted as police extinguished the fire.

So.. someone crashed their car into Edmonton Green police station & then tried to burn the car down.Brother in law recorded this pic.twitter.com/DB2gw1DKaW — 🤑 (@ozgurhass) November 11, 2020

The police station has been briefly evacuated, according to London’s police headquarters Scotland Yard. One onlooker described how a bystander “slammed [the arsonist] to the ground” before police managed to get to the scene outside the station, leaving the officers to focus on putting out the fire.

Enfield Council released a statement on Wednesday night urging locals to “remain calm and try to avoid the area” after the “major incident” that had taken place at the police station. “At this point we have not been informed of any injuries,” the statement from Counsellor Nesil Caliskan stated.

