 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Unacceptable’: UK peer slammed after dubbing US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ‘the Indian’

9 Nov, 2020 17:32
Get short URL
‘Unacceptable’: UK peer slammed after dubbing US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ‘the Indian’
FILE PHOTO: Vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque; (inset) Lord Kilclooney © members.parliament.uk
A member of the UK’s House of Lords has been labelled “racist” after he called US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “the Indian” in apparent reference to her South Asian heritage, while speculating about her becoming president.

“What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?” Lord John Kilclooney’s tweet read. 

This is not the first time Kilclooney, a former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader, has caused a stir for his racially inappropriate language. He previously branded Leo Varadkar, the Irish Prime Minister whose father hailed from Mumbai, as a “typical Indian.” 

His remark about Harris sparked a swift backlash from many on social media. Labour MP Wes Streeting criticized the peer, tweeting: “He did it before to Leo Varadkar and now he's done it to Kamala Harris. This sort of racism would be unacceptable from anyone, but from a member of the House of Lords it beggars belief. Action must be taken.”

Also on rt.com Eva Longoria lauded for apologizing after being accused of racism & of stealing Black women’s spotlight by praising Latina voters

Simon Hoare, a Conservative MP who also chairs the Commons Northern Ireland affairs select committee, wrote that Kilclooney’s remarks are “Bad. Rude. Racist. Appalling.” Hoare also added that he had submitted a formal complaint to the Lord Speaker’s office in response to Kilclooney’s words. 

Kilclooney subsequently blocked Hoare on Twitter, a move Hoare welcomed: “I consider it a blessing.” 

The speaker of the upper house, Baron Fowler, said that Kilclooney should retract his comment and apologize, adding that this was no way to refer to anyone, “let alone a woman who has just made history.” 

Kilclooney later said he withdrew his remark, tweeting: “Whilst Biden is proud to be Irish and Harris is rightly proud of her Indian background I certainly withdraw my reference to her as an Indian as it seems to have upset some people.” 

He also denied it was a racist comment and said that people had misunderstood his earlier tweet.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies