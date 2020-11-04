 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Very serious divergences’ remain between EU & UK as Brexit talks falter on key issues including fisheries

4 Nov, 2020 19:17
File photo © REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Two weeks of intensive Brexit trade talks have stalled over key issues including fisheries, EU and UK negotiators said on Wednesday, as divergences between both sides remain “wide” and “serious.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set October 15 as the deadline to reach a deal with the EU, but the two sides failed to come to an agreement in time and the talks were extended.

However, the negotiators are under increasing time pressure to avert a no-deal scenario come year-end. Britain left the EU on January 31 and is negotiating with the 27-nation bloc to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that there was still no agreement between the two parties over the so-called “level playing field” issue of trade rules and standards, along with dispute resolution and fisheries. The EU's Brexit negotiator said consensus on these areas remains “essential conditions for any economic partnership.”


Meanwhile, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said that progress had been made to date in the talks with Barnier, but he agreed with his EU counterpart that “wide divergences remain on some core issues.”

Talks between the UK and the EU are set to resume next week, according to reports.

