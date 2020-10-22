 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Activist scales scaffolding on London’s Big Ben, unfurls anti-lockdown banner (PHOTO)

22 Oct, 2020 08:14
The activist climbed up the scaffolding surrounding the famous London landmark. © REUTERS/Hannah McKay/ FILE PHOTO
An anti-lockdown protester has climbed scaffolding on London’s famous Big Ben monument near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster and unfurled a large banner calling for an end to Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

"No Tier 3 lock-down for Gt N'n Pwrhse unless an xtra £2bn for whole region from Chester, Stoke, Derby, Nott'm, Boston, Skeg's to Scottish border. If not: Gt N'n rebellion. XR North + unions + BLM UK + LGTBQ + many more,” one of the banners read.

The message calls for additional government funding, to the tune of £2 billion, to be handed out in the areas hardest-hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases before they are placed into Tier 3 lockdown. 

The unknown activist mounted the monument shortly before 8am local time Thursday morning. 

A second, accompanying banner, bore messages of support for social justice causes including Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion.

"Black and all lives matter so unify peoples of the world, unite and put things right," the message reads. 

Many questioned how lax security had become at the iconic site, after a police officer was killed there in 2017, with others adding that Westminster Palace is a high-profile target for terrorists.

London’s Metropolitan police confirmed they are “on scene & dealing,” leading some to deride them for the substandard security.

