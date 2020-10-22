Activist scales scaffolding on London’s Big Ben, unfurls anti-lockdown banner (PHOTO)

An anti-lockdown protester has climbed scaffolding on London’s famous Big Ben monument near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster and unfurled a large banner calling for an end to Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

"No Tier 3 lock-down for Gt N'n Pwrhse unless an xtra £2bn for whole region from Chester, Stoke, Derby, Nott'm, Boston, Skeg's to Scottish border. If not: Gt N'n rebellion. XR North + unions + BLM UK + LGTBQ + many more,” one of the banners read.

The message calls for additional government funding, to the tune of £2 billion, to be handed out in the areas hardest-hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases before they are placed into Tier 3 lockdown.

The unknown activist mounted the monument shortly before 8am local time Thursday morning.

A second, accompanying banner, bore messages of support for social justice causes including Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion.

"Black and all lives matter so unify peoples of the world, unite and put things right," the message reads.

Many questioned how lax security had become at the iconic site, after a police officer was killed there in 2017, with others adding that Westminster Palace is a high-profile target for terrorists.

London’s Metropolitan police confirmed they are “on scene & dealing,” leading some to deride them for the substandard security.

Top notch security by the met police again 🤣 — SPLIFFBREAK (@spliffbreak) October 22, 2020

