Epstein & Prince Andrew saga: Duke of York ‘laughed’ while attending topless photoshoot involving a teen, new book claims

An explosive new book claims that Britain’s Prince Andrew went to a topless photoshoot with seven or eight Russian models and an alleged sex-trafficked teen at Jeffrey Epstein’s Virgin Islands hideaway.

According to the book ‘The Spider’, an investigation into the life and criminal web of deceased business tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, Duke of York attended a scandalous photoshoot at Epstein’s Little Saint James island home in 2002.

As quoted by the UK media, the book claims the prince sat and joked with Epstein whilst seven or eight Russian models and then-teen Virginia Giuffre (also known as Virginia Roberts) posed topless.

“We were topless and he [Epstein] had us in sexual positions ... when I walked in Andrew and Jeffrey were seated in chairs. ‘Why don’t you girls start kissing and have some fun?’ Jeffrey and the prince were just sitting back laughing,” Giuffre claims in the new book.

‘The Spider’ also alleges that the prince sat in front of a six-foot oil painting depicting Giuffre in a lesbian scene, whilst receiving oral sex from the underaged American. The sexual act reportedly took place under the watchful eye of Epstein’s ‘main girlfriend’ Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently facing charges for her role in Epstein’s ring of minors’ sex trafficking.

A source close to Prince Andrew told the media the new accusations are “unsubstantiated and lurid,” dreamed up to sell books.

Giuffre, now 37, already spoke out about her alleged experience of being sex trafficked by Epstein to Prince Andrew in the early 2000s.

Prince Andrew has previously denied the accusations made against him by Giuffre and other witnesses. In November 2019, he took part in a BBC Newsnight interview in an attempt to clear his name. However, the performance backfired, with many perceiving him as bumbling and left unconvinced by the arguments.

