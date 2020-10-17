 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No time for 'biting around edges' on Covid-19: Senior adviser urges UK govt to impose national 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

17 Oct, 2020 14:39
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face outside the University College Hospital in London on July 17, 2020. © Tolga Akemen / AFP
Restrictions that were recently introduced in the UK are not enough to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus, a top government adviser has said, calling for a new nationwide lockdown.

"Things look pretty grave at the moment and the numbers are going up pretty rapidly," John Bell, a government adviser and immunologist, told BBC Radio 4. Bell, who is also a professor of medicine at Oxford University, acknowledged that people are "pretty unhappy" and tired of existing restrictions. Nonetheless, he highlighted the importance of imposing tougher measures against Covid-19.

I can see very little way of getting on top of this without some kind of a circuit-breaker because the numbers are actually pretty eye-watering in some bits of the country, and I think it's going to be very hard to get on top of this just biting around the edges.

British officials have previously hinted that a second nationwide lockdown remains on the table as a 'nuclear option,' but the government is determined to do its best to avoid the worst-case scenario.

UK media reported earlier this week that back in September the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warned about a "very large epidemic with catastrophic consequences" unless a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown was imposed immediately. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, opted for a three-tier system of local lockdowns, combined with stricter rules on mask-wearing and large gatherings, as well as additional measures like curfew on pubs.

On Wednesday, the PM defended his decision against a second nationwide lockdown in parliament, without ruling out the option completely. "The whole point is to seize this moment now to avoid the misery of another national lockdown," Johnson said, arguing that a "regional approach" will get the spread of the disease under control.

The UK has seen a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases since September, with the total caseload growing to 689,257, according to the government. Overall, 57,690 people have died since the start of the outbreak.

