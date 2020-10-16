WATCH: Met police break up London wedding bash with over 100 guests, venue faces £10,000 fine

London police have shared footage showing officers breaking up a wedding reception which fell foul of Covid-19 restrictions by hosting more than 100 guests, as the English capital heads for Tier-Two restrictions this weekend.

Police were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall, west London, shortly after 6:30pm on Tuesday, amid reports of a large gathering. Bodycam footage shows police officers milling among the dressed-up guests, who seem to be ignoring social-distancing guidelines and other coronavirus restrictions.

The venue now faces a fine of up to £10,000 (almost $13,000) at the recommendation of the Met Police Service, as Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner described the event as “dangerous and foolish.”

“Restrictions on large gatherings, such as weddings, have been in place for months and quite frankly there can be no excuse for this flagrant and arrogant violation of the law,” Gardner said.

Wedding guest numbers have been restricted to 15 people for over a month, having initially been suspended during the initial wave of the pandemic. They were allowed again in August, with a limit of 30 guests.

The incident follows a failed legal bid by Cripps Barn Group Ltd, a wedding event operator, to overturn gathering restrictions, which was rejected by the High Court this week.

The capital, along with other areas, including York, north-east Derbyshire, Erewash, Chesterfield, Barrow-in-Furness and Elmbridge, will enter Tier-Two restrictions from midnight on Friday.

People are prohibited from socialising with anyone outside their household or support bubble indoors, while the ‘rule of six’ applies to outdoor gatherings.

Pubs and restaurants can continue to operate, but customers may only consume while seated and such premises must close between 10pm and 5am. Exercise classes and outdoor sports may continue for the time being.

Travel is only permitted for work, education or to amenities that are open, but the public has been asked to reduce travel where possible.

