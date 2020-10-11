 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH fireworks set off in Paris suburb amid ‘violent attack’ targeting police station

11 Oct, 2020 11:49
This handout image grab made from a video posted on the Twitter account of @LeCapricieux94 shows fireworks exploding outside the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, in the night of October 10 to 11, 2020, as it is attacked by around 40 people launching fireworks. ©  AFP / Twitter account of @LeCapricieux94
Unknown assailants set off a barrage of fireworks into a police station and stormed the building on Saturday night in France. The interior minister linked the incident to anti-drug activities.

The station at Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, was targeted in a “violent attack” with “various projectiles,” the French capital’s police HQ tweeted, adding that no officers were injured.

A clip posted on social media shows a barrage of fireworks directed at the building.

Several hooded individuals in dark clothes appear on another video, reportedly filmed in the same location. They were seen launching fireworks, aiming directly at the police station.

Police sources told local media that around 40 people armed with iron bars tried to break into the station, smashing the glass front door. According to the reports, two officers who were smoking outside the building managed to quickly run inside and lock the doors when the attack happened. Two trash bins were set on fire and five police cars were damaged, Le Parisien said. No arrests have been reported so far.

Champigny-sur-Marne Mayor Laurent Jeanne told BFM TV that the attack was “well prepared.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has linked the incident to anti-drug activities. “The little guys don’t impress anyone and will not discourage our work against drugs,” he tweeted, conveying “total support” for police.

