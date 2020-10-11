WATCH fireworks set off in Paris suburb amid ‘violent attack’ targeting police station

Unknown assailants set off a barrage of fireworks into a police station and stormed the building on Saturday night in France. The interior minister linked the incident to anti-drug activities.

The station at Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, was targeted in a “violent attack” with “various projectiles,” the French capital’s police HQ tweeted, adding that no officers were injured.

A clip posted on social media shows a barrage of fireworks directed at the building.

VAL-DE-MARNE : Le commissariat de Champigny-sur-Marne a été attaqué cette nuit par des dizaines d'individus, à coups de barres de fer et de tirs de mortier d’artifice. Cinq véhicules ont été dégradés et des fenêtres brisées (Europe 1).pic.twitter.com/fcr8dT5XxP — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) October 11, 2020

Several hooded individuals in dark clothes appear on another video, reportedly filmed in the same location. They were seen launching fireworks, aiming directly at the police station.

Champigny sur MarneAlors Jean-Luc #Melenchon, on en dit quoi d’avoir tenu des propos déplacés sur notre police républicaine ?Avez-vous le sentiment de porter une responsabilité quant à l’irrespect des #FDO par une partie grandissante des Français ?pic.twitter.com/oUwfBZvx6M — Mike Bresson 🇪🇺🇫🇷 #Macron2022 (@Mike_Bresson) October 11, 2020

Police sources told local media that around 40 people armed with iron bars tried to break into the station, smashing the glass front door. According to the reports, two officers who were smoking outside the building managed to quickly run inside and lock the doors when the attack happened. Two trash bins were set on fire and five police cars were damaged, Le Parisien said. No arrests have been reported so far.

Champigny-sur-Marne Mayor Laurent Jeanne told BFM TV that the attack was “well prepared.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has linked the incident to anti-drug activities. “The little guys don’t impress anyone and will not discourage our work against drugs,” he tweeted, conveying “total support” for police.

