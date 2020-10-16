 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

BoJo warns EU that UK is ready for ‘no-deal’ Brexit unless ‘fundamental change’ in bloc’s approach to talks

16 Oct, 2020 11:32
Get short URL
BoJo warns EU that UK is ready for ‘no-deal’ Brexit unless ‘fundamental change’ in bloc’s approach to talks
© Global Look Press
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fired a shot across the bow of the European Union, warning the bloc that Britain is ready to walk away from post-Brexit trade talks without a deal unless Brussels shifts its stance.

Johnson accused the union of failing to negotiate seriously, and said Britain should “get ready” to operate on World Trade Organization rules from January.

“Unless there’s a fundamental change of approach, we’re going to go to the Australia solution, and we should do it with great confidence,” the UK leader said. The ‘Australia solution’ would mean an exit without a deal on future relations ready for when the Brexit transition period ends in the new year.

Johnson accused the EU of wanting to control the UK’s legislative freedom and its fisheries. “It’s becoming clear the EU don’t want to do the type of Canada deal that we originally asked for,” he said.

“If there’s a fundamental change of approach, of course we are always willing to listen, but it didn’t seem particularly encouraging from the summit in Brussels.”

Also on rt.com France stays firm on access to UK fisheries while Germany & Italy hold out for fair Brexit deal as Johnson’s deadline arrives

The saber-rattling drew a shift response from the EU as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, suggested in a tweet that the union was also willing to walk away from the negotiations. “the EU continues to work for a deal, but not at any price,” she said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies