Party on, Wayne: Warner Bros ‘Batman’ continues filming in locked-down Liverpool, irritating locals

Filming of the new ‘Batman’ film has restarted in Liverpool, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases forcing the city into an impending lockdown. Beleaguered locals have vented their ire online.

Eyewitness video captured a crowd of extras on the film set, outside Liverpool's iconic St George's Hall, none of whom appeared to be wearing masks.

Ah, so this is what tier 3 looks like. @warnerbros filming batman in Liverpool yesterday. Corona virus doesn't exist Hollywood. 🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/Zkc7aK19dk — BEN MULLIN (@Benjeh) October 13, 2020

Right off the bat, it’s important to point out that the cast reportedly donned their masks in between takes while the crew were masked up throughout shooting. That didn’t stop livid Liverpudlians from venting their frustration at the draconian measures placed upon the city to curb the coronavirus, while a Hollywood blockbuster is permitted to film away.

“One km down the road people are on ventilators. Rule of six doesn't apply to the glamorous,” one local tweeted in response to the footage. “So Hollywood can continue to use Liverpool to film Batman, but the people and businesses of Liverpool can’t use their own city. Covid can’t spread if you pretend it’s Gotham,” another irate commenter added.

I am so sad that Liverpool seem to have generally acquiesced. There were hundreds in Liverpool today filming the new Batman movie, no masks, no social distancing; this is perfectly acceptable yet we can't get married, go to a funeral or visit a relative in a care home!!! — Ruth Parkes (@rv_parkes) October 12, 2020 Totally baffles me that they can lock down the people of Liverpool but then invite a load of Hollywood actors over to film a movie! No social distancing,no masks just a load of people bopping around St Georges Hall! 🤔🤦🏼‍♀️#Batman#Tier3#pandemic#lockdownpic.twitter.com/OcxBFalFuE — Sarah 💕 (@Sarah_Goodwin87) October 13, 2020

The outrage comes despite media reports suggesting that the cast and crew are adhering to strict rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus on set.

All involved in the filming must reportedly work, eat and sleep, while confined to their operational bubbles for additional safety, often dining alone in their hotel rooms.

The film’s star Robert Pattinson has only just recovered after contracting the virus in September, at which point he was forced to self-isolate for two weeks. Filming in the city is expected to last about a week, and the release of the film has been delayed until spring 2022.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is considered one of the high risk areas in the north of England, with the city placed under the most serious Covid-19 alert level, amid a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Pubs and bars, leisure centers, gyms, betting shops and casinos have all been forced to close under the new restrictions and a ban on socializing indoors or in private gardens is expected to take effect from Wednesday following a vote on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com UK unemployment rate highest in 3 years, number of Brits made redundant largest since 2009

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!