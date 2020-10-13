 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armed police evacuate area around London hospital and close Westminster bridge amid security alert

13 Oct, 2020 09:16
Police are seen outside of St Thomas' Hospital in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville/ FILE PHOTO
Armed police evacuated people from the area near St. Thomas Hospital in London while Westminster Bridge was closed during a security operation Tuesday. Police later stood down the alert and removed cordons.

There was no immediate confirmation of the nature of the incident from either the police or the hospital administration but police confirmed via Twitter shortly after the alarm was raised that they were standing down.

Local media reported that doctors, nurses and patients at the hospital were placed on a security lockdown, with people were prevented from entering the building by armed police while the operation was still underway.

Twitter users, claiming to have loved ones inside the hospital, said that evacuations took place inside the hospital, with staff and patients moved to upper floors.  

A number of police vehicles surrounded the hospital, as shown in CCTV footage from the scene. The hospital is located near Waterloo Station and the Houses of Parliament.

