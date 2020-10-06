Iconic London cathedral St Paul's evacuated over gas leak

St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in London has been evacuated due to a gas leak. Emergency responders from the fire brigade and the police are at the scene.

The area surrounding the iconic cathedral in the heart of the UK capital has also been evacuated, with around 250 people ordered to leave surrounding buildings.

St Paul’s said in a statement that the cathedral is closed for sightseeing and services for the remainder of today. “City of London Police and the London Fire Brigade are at the scene,” it added.

Two fire engines, two fire rescue units and support vehicles attended the scene when the alarm was raised. The incident led to a number of road closures and disruptions to Thameslink train services.

⛔MAJOR ROAD CLOSURES⛔Many roads around St Paul's are closed due to a gas leak. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2ENSSWCV2E — PC Harry Rance (@PCHarryRance) October 6, 2020

There’s a gas leak at St Paul’s, so we’be had to evacuate our offices. The entirety of the square around the cathedral is cordoned off by police. I’ve had to leave my laptop behind. I think it’s 50/50 on whether this’ll be seen as a good excuse for missing today’s deadlines! — Keir Baker (@Keirbaker96) October 6, 2020

