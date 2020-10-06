 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Iconic London cathedral St Paul's evacuated over gas leak

6 Oct, 2020 15:48
Get short URL
Iconic London cathedral St Paul's evacuated over gas leak
File photo © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in London has been evacuated due to a gas leak. Emergency responders from the fire brigade and the police are at the scene.

The area surrounding the iconic cathedral in the heart of the UK capital has also been evacuated, with around 250 people ordered to leave surrounding buildings.

St Paul’s said in a statement that the cathedral is closed for sightseeing and services for the remainder of today. “City of London Police and the London Fire Brigade are at the scene,” it added.

Two fire engines, two fire rescue units and support vehicles attended the scene when the alarm was raised. The incident led to a number of road closures and disruptions to Thameslink train services.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies