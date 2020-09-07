Birmingham stabbing suspect arrested after killing one, injuring 7

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a mass stabbing attack over the course of 90 minutes in Birmingham City center in the UK in which one person was killed and seven injured.

The suspect was arrested at 4am local time Monday morning and is being held on seven counts of attempted murder, though further charges are expected.

The man attacked people with a knife in four different locations across Birmingham City center in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses described the attacker as “deranged.”

"He went up to a man and confronted him about chatting to a girl. The man had not done anything. He plunged a knife into his head,” one witness described in chilling detail.

"Then he ran up the road and stabbed a woman,” they added.

The attacks began at approximately 00:30 BST on Sunday in the Constitution Hill area of the city, where a man sustained superficial injuries.

Shortly before 1am, police were then called to another attack in the vicinity of Snow Hill railway station where a 19-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman suffered "serious stab wounds." They both remain in a critical condition in hospital.

A 23-year-old man sustained ultimately fatal injuries at 01:50 on Irving Street while another man was seriously injured during the incident.

At 2am, police were called to the city's Gay Village, where a 32-year-old woman was critically injured and two men were also attacked.

“I could see a blade. He must have stabbed her seven times in the neck then walked off, smirking, as if proud,” Bar owner Savvas Sfrantzis, 64, said.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson described the attacks as "truly dreadful" and "unusual."

"Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes," Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said, thanking the public for the response to requests for information, adding that the investigation continues and the suspect is still being questioned.

The streets involved remain closed Monday morning as crime scene investigations continue to be carried out.

Parts of the city are still sealed off by our officers today as the investigation continues, so plan your journey, avoid the areas, and follow @nxwestmidlands for bus diversions. #BirminghamStabbingspic.twitter.com/tZBnkrAkFo — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 7, 2020

