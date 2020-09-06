 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham, UK

6 Sep, 2020 07:25
© REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/ file photo
Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city center after a spate of stabbings. The “major incident” declaration means there has been serious harm or a security risk to the public.

West Midlands Police said they were first called to reports of a stabbing at around 12:30am local time on Sunday. A flurry of other stabbings were subsequently reported and officers said a number of people had been injured.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said in a statement.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” it added.

The police said it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident at this early stage. People are being asked to stay away from Birmingham city center and to remain calm but vigilant.

Local news outlets are reporting that the police cordon is close to the area known as the Gay Village in the city center. The area was busy on Saturday evening with many people seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

