Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham, UK

Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city center after a spate of stabbings. The “major incident” declaration means there has been serious harm or a security risk to the public.

West Midlands Police said they were first called to reports of a stabbing at around 12:30am local time on Sunday. A flurry of other stabbings were subsequently reported and officers said a number of people had been injured.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said in a statement.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” it added.

We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care. More: https://t.co/5CGvN5y0el — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

The police said it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident at this early stage. People are being asked to stay away from Birmingham city center and to remain calm but vigilant.

Local news outlets are reporting that the police cordon is close to the area known as the Gay Village in the city center. The area was busy on Saturday evening with many people seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

