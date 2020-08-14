 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Jobs will now be out sauced’: Huge Covid outbreak at sandwich factory sees Brits cracking dark puns

14 Aug, 2020 02:03
FILE PHOTO: Sandwiches are pictured at Pret a Manger in London, Britain, June 1, 2020. © REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Some 300 workers have tested positive for coronavirus at a sandwich factory in Northampton. Despite the severity of the outbreak, many Britons have reacted to the situation with trademark dry humor.

The Covid-19 outbreak at the Greencore factory, which makes sandwiches for Marks & Spencer, was confirmed Thursday by Lucy Wightman, director of public health at Northamptonshire County Council.

As of now, 299 workers have tested positive for the dreaded disease. Some 79 sick employees have been identified “through the national process,” while the other 220 were detected during internal testing. The workers who tested positive for the virus are now self-isolating, the factory said in a statement.

The Greencore testing drive was initiated after the town saw a sharp increase in coronavirus cases early in August, prompting fears of a local lockdown.

When the news of a crisis at a sandwich factory broke, however, coronavirus-weary Brits dealt with it on social media with seedy puns.

“It’s terrible news whatever way you slice it,” said one tweet, while others lamented that the factory would “have to wrap up production for a while,” and wondered how its workers would now “earn their crust.”

“I wish the government would mustard up the courage to say they've failed at track and trace and admit they need to ketchup with thee rest of the world,” said one a particularly critical comment.

Others took the situation more seriously, wondering if the products manufactured by the factory have been contaminated by the virus and if the sandwiches might be packing an extra ‘ingredient.’

Food-producing plants have repeatedly become hotspots for coronavirus during the pandemic in the UK, as well as in other countries. Arguably the worst incident of the kind unfolded at a German meat-packing plant late in June, when some 1,500 employees of the facility tested positive for the virus. The major outbreak put about 600,000 people on lockdown at the time.

