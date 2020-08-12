 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Farage warns ‘Britain won’t be truly free’ if Brexit deal agreed this year

12 Aug, 2020 16:57
Get short URL
Farage warns ‘Britain won’t be truly free’ if Brexit deal agreed this year
Nigel Farage has warned Leave voters that they may be disappointed in January. © REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Leading Euroskeptic Nigel Farage has issued a stark warning to Brexiteers, advising that the UK will not successfully be able to break free from the European Union if London does a deal with Brussels this year.

Farage has warned Leave voters that they are likely to be left furious when the Brexit transition period draws to a close on January 1, 2021, because exiting the bloc would not be the “true freedom” that they have “fought for decades.”

The Brexit Party leader said that the Withdrawal Agreement that the British government agreed with Brussels will never leave the UK “free,” and noted that Britain will still be in hock to the union in areas such as state aid.

Also on rt.com Generation Frexit wins support from Carla Bruni’s family as new anti-EU movement plans assault on 2022 presidential elections

“My own guess is that a deal will be reached in the coming months but one in which we have continued financial liabilities through the European Investment Bank and one in which we will not truly be free in areas such as state aid,” Farage wrote in the Express newspaper.  

“The year 2020 will be remembered in history as the year we finally left the European Union, but the final shape of our withdrawal looks unlikely to be the true freedom that many of us had fought for for decades,” he added.

The politician previously panned Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, blasting it as “not Brexit” and a reheated version of the agreement reached by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

“It was clear that this deal was little better than Mrs May’s. Not only was Northern Ireland to become a different entity, but the European Court of Justice would have a continued say in British public life,” he said.

Despite this opposition, Farage stood down Brexit Party candidates in last year’s UK general election in a boon to Johnson’s Conservative Party. The Euroskeptic said it was better to back Johnson than allow a second referendum to take place.

Also on rt.com Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage is looking to repeat the impossible by helping Italy liberate itself from the EU’s shackles

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies