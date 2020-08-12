Scottish First Minister declares MAJOR INCIDENT, confirms reports of serious injuries in Stonehaven train derailment

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has declared the Stonehaven train derailment a major incident, as dozens of emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene after the wrecked train caught fire Wednesday.

"This is an extremely serious incident," the Scottish leader said in a Twitter statement. "I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved."

The alarm was raised shortly after 9:40am local time after a passenger train derailed near Stonehaven, some 15km south of Aberdeen. There has yet to be any official confirmation of casualties or injuries relating to the incident.

UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has been briefed on the incident and confirmed that British Transport Police & Network Rail resources had been deployed to the scene amid a major operation.

Around 30 emergency vehicles including an air ambulance are now at the scene with more continuing to arrive. pic.twitter.com/4S8GUkVDM0 — Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) August 12, 2020

Flooding is suspected to be the cause of the derailment, though this has yet to be confirmed by authorities. Network rail Scotland shared footage of localised flooding as a result of torrential downpours overnight.

At Carmont, we’ve had reports of a landslip, which means services can’t operate between Dundee & Aberdeen. /2 pic.twitter.com/1E29tKHFhy — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 12, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences via a Twitter statement, saying: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

