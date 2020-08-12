 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Train derails in Stonehaven, Scotland amid flooding, ambulances rush to scene of accident (VIDEO)

12 Aug, 2020 10:55
Dozens of emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, have arrived at the site of a train derailment in Scotland. The train is on fire but so far there are no reports of injuries.

Around 30 ambulances were spotted near the accident site in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. Photographs show a massive plume of smoke rising from behind a hill, with emergency vehicles parked nearby.

The area was reportedly hit with severe flooding, which may have contributed to the crash. British Transport Police confirmed the derailment and said they were responding to the incident. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

"It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known," Network Rail Scotland said in a tweet.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

