London police threaten RAVE RAIDS after officers attacked at illegal block party in Hackney (VIDEOS)

18 Jul, 2020 14:22
Police officers clash with revelers in Hackney, London, July 18, 2020 © YouTube / Uk News In Pictures
London’s Metropolitan Police have warned would-be ravers that officers will be deployed to shut down illegal music events across the city. The threat comes after officers were attacked at an illegal block party in Hackney.

“I urge anyone considering attending an event like this to re-think their plans,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi warned on Saturday. “Officers will be out across London, closing these events down, and they will arrest anyone suspected of criminal offenses.”

Gatherings of more than six people are still banned in the UK, but it was one particular noise complaint that prompted D’Orsi’s warning. Residents of Hackney’s Woodberry Down – a recently gentrified council estate – were kept awake on Friday night by what police called an “unlicensed music event.” Officers were sent to the scene and discovered a sprawling block party amidst the red-brick flats.

When asked to leave the area, the revelers “became hostile.” Battalions of riot police were then sent in, but the crowd responded by chucking bottles, cans, bricks, and even a bicycle at them. The cops charged the mob with batons and shields raised, before sending in the dogs.

Two officers were injured, with one taken to hospital. Two partygoers were arrested, one for violent disorder. By 4am, the streets were cleared and quiet again. D’Orsi said on Saturday that footage of the event is still being reviewed in a bid to identify “those who committed offenses.”

