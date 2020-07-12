Scotland doesn’t rule out quarantining English visitors over Covid-19 – Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Andrew Marr Show that she would consider imposing a quarantine on people entering the country from England, and said that it’s not about politics or the constitution.

Marr asked Sturgeon on Sunday why she hasn’t placed a quarantine on visitors arriving from England, given that Scotland has much lower levels of the Covid-19 virus. She said she is keeping everything under review and that the country has to make sure that it doesn’t “see the virus come in from other parts of the UK.”

“That’s not political, it is not constitutional,” Sturgeon said, explaining she is taking a similar view to other countries. A quarantine isn’t something Scotland has decided to do at this stage, but it may come into play if necessary to protect the population.

There were seven new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland on Saturday, and no new deaths for the third day in a row. However, there were 820 new cases in the UK, which includes England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and 148 recorded deaths. The first minister pointed out that 147 of those deaths were in England.

“This is not about saying to people from England they’re not being welcome in Scotland,” she said.

