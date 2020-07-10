UK government to invest £170,000 in elite sex-parties firm, with taxpayer holding equity stake – media report 

A sex-party company that hosts orgies for the rich and famous around the world is to receive a huge cash injection from the UK government via its pandemic assistance scheme – with the taxpayer set to gain a stake, reports say.

According to US broadcaster CNBC, PM Boris Johnson’s administration is on the verge of investing £170,000 into Killing Kittens – a company that holds VIP ‘adult’ parties in cities that include London, New York, Paris, Venice, and Sydney.

The elite sex-parties firm – recently valued at £11.5 million – was founded by British entrepreneur Emma Sayle in 2005. It launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Seedrs investment platform in May, raising £170,000 – which the UK government is set to match through its coronavirus Future Fund scheme, taking the total to a staggering £340,000.

Sayle reportedly told CNBC via email on Tuesday that they were “still awaiting funds, but the Future Fund conditionally approved our application today.”

When the deal is complete, the British taxpayer will hold a 1.47 percent equity stake.

The company writes on its website that it provides “a platform where women come first” and hosts parties that “encourage, liberate, build confidence, and allow experimentation,” with the “guarantee” that “it’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.”

In a previous interview, Sayle characterized the risque parties as “anything goes,” adding that “they tend to turn into orgies” with lots of “girls on girls.”

The Future Fund, which was launched in April, is being delivered by the British Business Bank. Announcing the introduction of the scheme, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was created to help “innovative” companies survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

