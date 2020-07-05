No Viagra needed: Ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone plans MORE kids as 89-year-old's partner gives birth

Controversial former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says that he plans on adding more children to his family and the octogenarian has hinted that he doesn't require any artificial assistance to make it happen.

Just days after the birth of his latest child, Ace, with his wife Fabiana Flosi Ecclestone has scorched comments from the media which suggest that he is too old to raise a child – and says that he is far from finished in adding to his family lineage.

Ecclestone, whose eldest child is now 65, told UK tabloid The Sun that the youngest addition to the Ecclestone clan has given him a new lease of life.

"I am really happy. When I had the girls in the first place, obviously I was much younger," he said.

"But also I was more worried about running a business than running around after them. Now I have more time on my hands and I hope I can spend it with my son as he grows up. I don’t know if we will stop here. Perhaps he should have a little brother or sister."

However, Ecclestone also appeared keen to state that his sex life doesn't require any assistance and that the only pills he takes are vitamin D.

"Do I take anything? No! Fabiana gives me some tablets - vitamin D - but I don’t take anything else."

Speaking to the newspaper, Ecclestone said that the birth this week was the culmination of a promise he made to his Brazilian wife when they began dating eight years ago.

"Fabiana said she wanted a ­family, and I told her, ‘That’s no problem for me. Half a dozen kids is great'", he said.

Ecclestone hit the headlines recently for entirely different reasons when he was slammed by some of the top names in F1 for comments he made in the wake of the racial discussion currently underway in many major sports.

However, he has since walked back his statement in which he opined that many black people were more racist than their white counterparts after fierce blowback from Formula 1 chiefs and Lewis Hamilton, the most successful black driver in the sport's history.