'His comments have no place in Formula 1 or society': F1 distances itself from ex-chief Bernie Ecclestone after CNN interview

Formula 1 have distanced themselves from their former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone after he claimed "in many cases, black people are more racist than what white people are", during an interview with CNN about racism in sport.

The sport's governing body made a stance of opposition to comments made by Ecclestone in an interview with CNN, in which he offered his thoughts on the current race debate taking place in the United States and beyond.

Talking about six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's activism to promote diversity in motorsport, Eccleston praised the sport's only ever black world champion, calling him "special".

"Lewis is a little bit special," Ecclestone told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies. "First, he's very, very, very talented as a driver and he seems to be now extremely talented when's he standing up and can make speeches.

Also on rt.com 'Black people are often more racist than white people': Ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone weighs in on racism debate

"This last campaign he's doing for black people is wonderful. He's doing a great job and it's people like that, easily recognisable, that people listen to."

Ecclestone however claimed he thought Hamilton's campaign wouldn't do much to change Formula One for better or worse, before making the statement: "In lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are," later adding he was "surprised" that Hamilton took offence to an incident where he was confronted by fans in 'blackface' in Spain in 2008.

"I'm surprised that [the blackface in Spain] concerns [Hamilton]. I'm really unhappy if he took it seriously. I never thought he did. I didn't think it affected him," Ecclestone said.

His comments were rejected by the current Formula 1 governing body, who released a statement in which they rejected Ecclestone's comments.

"At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society,” the statement reads.

F1 issues a statement following recent comments made by Bernie Ecclestone https://t.co/uVI5Mp6Dpu — Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2020

"Mr Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organisation in 2017, his title chairman emeritus, being honorific expired, in January 2020."

The sport's body's response to Ecclestone's comments comes amid a global discussion concerning racial issues and sport. Britain's Hamilton has been vocal in his stance that the sport must do more in their efforts to hit back at racism, setting up The Hamilton Commission, a new research partnership aimed at making motorsport more diverse.