BoJo's constituency hospital closes to emergencies after Covid-19 outbreak

British PM Boris Johnson’s local constituency hospital in London has closed to Accident and Emergencies (A&E) after a number of NHS staff tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

In a message sent to staff on Wednesday morning, the Trust’s chief executive at Hillingdon Hospital, Sarah Tedford, said that a number of staff had “either tested positive for Covid-19” or were “self-isolating” at home as a precaution, the Evening Standard reported.

The outbreak is thought to be concentrated in one eight-bed ward. It is not yet known how many patients have been affected and whether any of them contracted the virus before NHS staff.

Ambulances started being diverted away from the hospital in West London on Tuesday night, with emergency admissions not being taken in on Wednesday. However, “walk in” casualty patients were still being accepted.

Hillingdon is the main hospital serving PM Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

