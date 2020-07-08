 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BoJo's constituency hospital closes to emergencies after Covid-19 outbreak

8 Jul, 2020 11:11
(M) Hillingdon Hospital, West London © Wikipedia/Marion Phillips (BR) PM Boris Johnson © Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Martyn Wheatley
British PM Boris Johnson’s local constituency hospital in London has closed to Accident and Emergencies (A&E) after a number of NHS staff tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

In a message sent to staff on Wednesday morning, the Trust’s chief executive at Hillingdon Hospital, Sarah Tedford, said that a number of staff had “either tested positive for Covid-19” or were “self-isolating” at home as a precaution, the Evening Standard reported.

The outbreak is thought to be concentrated in one eight-bed ward. It is not yet known how many patients have been affected and whether any of them contracted the virus before NHS staff.

Ambulances started being diverted away from the hospital in West London on Tuesday night, with emergency admissions not being taken in on Wednesday. However, “walk in” casualty patients were still being accepted.

Hillingdon is the main hospital serving PM Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

