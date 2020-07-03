Even after spending months indoors, 8 in 10 Brits would back ANOTHER LOCKDOWN if Covid-19 strikes again

A remarkably high number of Britons are open to the idea of another lockdown being imposed if Covid-19 cases surge again, a poll has revealed. Many are even afraid of going out and visiting public places that are about to reopen.

More than eight in 10 people – 83 percent – of Brits said they would support another coronavirus shutdown, YouGov found out in a survey for Sky News, which saw 1,610 British adults interviewed in recent days.

Roughly the same number, 78 percent, responded positively when asked whether they would stay indoors for two weeks if asked by the NHS; incredibly, almost two-thirds of Britons are ready to self-isolate on the instructions from a smartphone app.

The eye-catching results come as the UK prepares to ease the months-long coronavirus lockdowns. England will be first to open this Saturday, with people allowed to keep one meter apart, instead of the previous two meters. Pubs, restaurants, leisure and entertainment facilities, as well as barbershops, will open their doors for post-lockdown visitors.

However, the Sky News survey suggests people are unlikely to be waiting in line on their doorsteps. A total of 70 percent said they would be uncomfortable going out to have a drink, watch a film, or use public transport. A further 60 percent would be nervous about visiting restaurants and shopping malls.

Previously, WHO Director for Europe Hans Kluge cautioned the UK against lifting the restrictions all at once. He said the country must be prepared to “aggressively” use the test-and-trace system if the number of new Covid-19 cases spikes. “There are two key words: one gradually, two carefully. People think lockdown is finished. Nothing has changed,” he advised.

This week, 36 regions in England saw a rise in newly confirmed coronavirus cases. Consequently, local lockdowns may soon apply in “just days,” including some London boroughs, sources in Public Health England (PHE) and the Department for Health have told Sky News.

In a grim ranking of countries hit the hardest by the epidemic, Britain is placed above its European neighbors, but trails below the US, Brazil, Russia, India and Peru. As of Friday, the country has reported 285,268 active cases and 44,080 fatalities.

