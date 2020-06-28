Glasgow police cordon off part of downtown as witness reports incident & ‘man covered in blood’ days after stabbing

Police have cordoned off a central street in Glasgow, Scotland amid reports of a stabbing attack. Pictures from the scene show police tending to a person lying in blood on the pavement.

There was “loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him,” a witness told the Glasgow Times shortly after the incident. He said that the wounded man likely came out of the Premier Inn Hotel.

“The guy’s shoes and a load of blood [are] still on the pavement,” the newspaper quoted a witness. Several police cars and ambulances were rushed at the scene after they received a call about the incident after 12 pm local time.

A pair of shoes and blood on the pavement outside Traders’ bar on Argyle Street in Glasgow, where police are dealing with an incident this afternoon. It’s reported a man was covered in blood and screaming. #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/mj6xbfW5ss — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) June 28, 2020

Police confirmed that “a targeted assault” took place, without proving additional details. They said that there is no threat to the public.

The Premier Inn Hotel is located on Argyle Street inside one of the city’s main shopping districts. It is not far from Park Inn Hotel, where six people, including a police officer, were wounded in a stabbing spree on Friday. The suspect in that incident, an asylum-seeker from Sudan, was shot by a police on site.

Last week, a knifeman killed three people in a park in the town of Reading in southern England. The suspect, a refugee from Libya, is in police custody. He has been charged with murder, and the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

