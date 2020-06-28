 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Glasgow police cordon off part of downtown as witness reports incident & ‘man covered in blood’ days after stabbing

28 Jun, 2020 12:38
FILE PHOTO: Police Glasgow, the UK. June 26, 2020. © REUTERS/Russell Cheyne / Reuters
Police have cordoned off a central street in Glasgow, Scotland amid reports of a stabbing attack. Pictures from the scene show police tending to a person lying in blood on the pavement.

There was “loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him,” a witness told the Glasgow Times shortly after the incident. He said that the wounded man likely came out of the Premier Inn Hotel.

 “The guy’s shoes and a load of blood [are] still on the pavement,” the newspaper quoted a witness. Several police cars and ambulances were rushed at the scene after they received a call about the incident after 12 pm local time.

Police confirmed that “a targeted assault” took place, without proving additional details. They said that there is no threat to the public.

The Premier Inn Hotel is located on Argyle Street inside one of the city’s main shopping districts. It is not far from Park Inn Hotel, where six people, including a police officer, were wounded in a stabbing spree on Friday. The suspect in that incident, an asylum-seeker from Sudan, was shot by a police on site.

Last week, a knifeman killed three people in a park in the town of Reading in southern England. The suspect, a refugee from Libya, is in police custody. He has been charged with murder, and the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

