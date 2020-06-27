 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London riot police struggle to disperse ANOTHER ‘street party’ as crowd pelts officers with bottles & relocates elsewhere (VIDEOS)

27 Jun, 2020 01:03
A raucous group of partygoers were seen standing off with riot police in London after officers tried to disband a street gathering, some throwing bottles at cops in the third consecutive night of clashes over illegal parties.

Chaotic scenes appeared in footage on social media on Friday, showing police decked out in riot gear as they tried to clear several block parties in London, which in some areas became violent when partiers refused to leave. Police helicopters have reportedly been deployed amid the unrest.

