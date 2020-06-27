London riot police struggle to disperse ANOTHER ‘street party’ as crowd pelts officers with bottles & relocates elsewhere (VIDEOS)

A raucous group of partygoers were seen standing off with riot police in London after officers tried to disband a street gathering, some throwing bottles at cops in the third consecutive night of clashes over illegal parties.

Chaotic scenes appeared in footage on social media on Friday, showing police decked out in riot gear as they tried to clear several block parties in London, which in some areas became violent when partiers refused to leave. Police helicopters have reportedly been deployed amid the unrest.

A block party in Harrow road.. pic.twitter.com/BzPyE0jdzX — London & UK Crime.. (@CrimeLdn) June 26, 2020

#Westminster Reports of a ‘block party’ on Parry Road in #KensalTown, W10 in west-London. Met Police are on scene attempting to engage with revellers as the police helicopter circles overhead. pic.twitter.com/spAwuekOVb — London 999 Feed (@999London) June 26, 2020

Officers now moving in to try to disperse them in Riverton Close, Maida Vale in west London, officers having bottles and bricks thrown at them. pic.twitter.com/3gXEoaa9Q8 — Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 26, 2020

