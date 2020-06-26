'Incredibly anti-social': London police chief condemns ‘unacceptable’ aggression towards officers at illegal parties

London’s top police chief Cressida Dick has denounced the “utterly unacceptable” aggression shown towards her police officers, after a spate of illegal parties during lockdown that have seen law enforcement attacked by revellers.

London’s Metropolitan Police commissioner revealed on Friday that around 140 officers had been injured over the last three weeks, resulting from encounters at banned gatherings in the last few days, as well as during protests and counter-protests over the killing of George Floyd in the US.

Dick branded the level of aggression shown towards her officers at the illegal parties in the capital as “completely, utterly unacceptable,” and warned her force will close them down wherever they arise.

She insisted such events are producing “incredibly anti-social behavior” with “some violence” and that they are hated by the local communities and shouldn’t be happening during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is hot. Some people have drunk far too much. Some people are just angry and aggressive and some people are plain violent. We will be prepared this weekend.

Dick was speaking after police officers came under attack for a second night in a row. On Thursday night, angry partygoers pelted law enforcement with various objects after they attempted to close down an unlicensed music event near Colville Gardens in Notting Hill, west London.

The party was fully dispersed by around 2am and no serious injuries were reported from the altercation.The London Met Police said that officers were called to break up another unlicensed music event the same night, at Streatham Common in south London, with no reports of severe trouble.

This came in stark contrast to the mayhem on the previous night, when police were called to a party in Brixton, south London. The scuffles with the unruly crowds had left at least 22 officers injured and four people taken into custody.

Partygoers smashed police cars and pelted officers with bottles. They also reportedly used makeshift batons against the cops to chase them away, before being overpowered by law enforcement officers.

On Thursday PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman branded the chaotic scenes as “appalling,” adding that such “violence against the police will not be tolerated” and insisted anyone that assaults the police “should feel the full force of the law.”

