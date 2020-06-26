London police attacked while dispersing illegal party for second night in row

For the second time in as many nights, police officers have been attacked in London while attempting to disperse an illegal party, Reuters reports. In a previous such incident, at least 22 officers were hurt.

The latest incident happened near Colville Gardens in western London, where an unlicensed music event was held overnight, the police said.

The unruly crowd pelted law enforcement with various objects, when they took steps to clear the illegal party from the streets of Notting Hill.

The party was fully dispersed by about 2am and no serious injuries were reported from the altercation.

This came in a stark contrast to the mayhem on the previous night, when police were called to a party in Brixton, south London. The scuffles with the unruly crowds had left at least 22 officers injured and four people taken into custody.

Angry partygoers reportedly used makeshift batons against cops to chase them away before being overpowered by law enforcement officers.

Decrying the violence against members of the force, authorities said that it "won’t be tolerated.” After the clashes in Brixton, Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed support for the police action and said illegal parties posed a threat to public health in times of Covid-19.

Police have had to deal with a number of illegal parties across Britain, as the country emerges from coronavirus lockdown and some people anxious to see their social life return to normalcy defy the remaining restrictions.

