 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

British foreign secretary accused of hypocrisy for praising UN ‘values’ despite UK treatment of Assange

26 Jun, 2020 17:14
Get short URL
British foreign secretary accused of hypocrisy for praising UN ‘values’ despite UK treatment of Assange
Top left: © REUTERS/Yana Paskova. Main image: © REUTERS/Simon Dawson. Top right: © REUTERS/Toby Melville
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has provoked anger after lauding the UK’s role in the United Nations and its commitment to the “values” of the organization, with many disagreeing and pointing to the treatment of Julian Assange.

Raab posted on social media on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the birth of the UN, when 50 nations, including the UK, came together to sign the Charter.

The foreign minister said: “Since then, we have played a crucial role in the @UN and remain committed to upholding its values.”

The minister’s virtuous tone riled many on Twitter, with critics accusing Raab of double standards – and even of being “deluded.”

The case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose treatment at Belmarsh Prison has amounted to “torture” according to UN Rapporteur Nils Melzer, was highlighted as an example of the UK’s double standards.

One commenter sarcastically remarked: “Fantastic news. When are you going to stop the persecution and torture of Julian Assange?” Another accused Raab and the UK government of “repeatedly ignoring” UN recommendations when it comes to the detained Australian publisher.

Mark Curtis, editor of Declassified UK, hit out at Raab for “mind-numbing” “doublethink,” in professing his support for the UN and its “principles.”

When it comes to criticism from UN officials, Britain has a track record of refusing to apologize. In 2019, responding to UN poverty envoy Dr Philip Alston’s assessment that levels of child poverty in the UK were “not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster,” the then-Chancellor Philip Hammond claimed he couldn’t see the poverty described.

Also on rt.com UN rapporteur on torture ‘scared to find out more about our democracies’ after delving into Assange case

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies