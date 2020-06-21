 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK media name 25-year-old Libyan Khairi Saadallah as Reading terrorist attack suspect

21 Jun, 2020 12:25
A police cordon outside Forbury Gardens following a stabbing attack in Reading, Britain. June 21, 2020. © Matthew Childs / Reuters
A 25-year-old Libyan man, Khairi Saadallah, was named as the suspect in a stabbing spree that left three people dead in the UK, local media reported. The crime is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

Saadallah is reportedly being questioned by the police. According to the media, security forces are checking whether he has any mental health issues.

They also cite the man’s neighbors, who said that they believe he had been recently released from prison. It was earlier reported that the suspect is a Libyan asylum seeker.

Three people were stabbed to death and three more wounded in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the investigation was taken over by a counter-terrorism unit as the attack was declared a terrorist incident.

