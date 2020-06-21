 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stabbing in Reading now declared terrorist incident – UK counter-terrorism police

21 Jun, 2020 10:26
Police officers stand behind the cordon at the scene of multiple stabbings in Reading © Reuters / Peter Nicholls
The deadly stabbing spree in the English town of Reading is now being investigated as a terrorist incident, police said. The attack left three dead and three wounded, while the suspect is currently in custody.

Police initially did not treat the attack as terrorism-related. However, later on Sunday, the investigation was officially taken over by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Three people were killed and three more seriously wounded in a park stabbing spree in Reading on Saturday evening. A 25-year-old suspect was taken into police custody.

Officials did not release any information on the suspect’s identity. Local media citing security sources reported that he is a Libyan man. The man is also said to be an asylum seeker and, according to Sky News, had previously spent time in jail for a “minor violent offense.”

Police urged the public to “avoid speculation” about the case.

