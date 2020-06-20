 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Reading attack: Police say ‘no indication’ BLM rally linked to stabbing amid reports of several dead at protest site

20 Jun, 2020 20:41
Reading attack: Police say ‘no indication’ BLM rally linked to stabbing amid reports of several dead at protest site
Police on site at Forbury Gardens in Reading responding to reports of a stabbing on June 20, 2020. © Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency / Peter Manning
Multiple people were stabbed at Forbury Gardens, a park in the southern city of Reading, with at least three reported dead by local media. The site hosted a Black Lives Matter protest several hours before the incident unfolded.

The Telegraph reported at least three people have been killed, while two more have been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police, however, have yet to confirm any casualties, saying only that “a number of people sustained injuries” in the wake of the incident.

The alleged stabbing prompted a major police response.

Multiple ambulances as well as medical helicopters were seen responding to the incident.

A medical helicopter seen at the scene of the stabbing. © Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency / Peter Manning

A graphic video circulating online shows three wounded individuals lying on the grass in the park with multiple police officers and paramedics tending to them. 

A screenshot from the footage that have circulated on social media purporting to show the aftermath of the attack © Twitter

The leader of Reading Council, Councillor Jason Brock, described the event as a “serious incident” and urged the public to avoid the town center altogether.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier in the day. Police said, that the rally, that wrapped up some two hours before the reports about the stabbing started coming in, is not believed to be linked to the event.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today," police said in a statement on Twitter.

A man was arrested at the scene. It remains unclear whether there are any other suspects at large.

Sky News reported, citing sources, that the incident is believed to be terror-related. Police have yet to release the identity of the alleged knifeman or shed some light on his motives, however.

 DETAILS TO FOLLOW

