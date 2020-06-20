Reading attack: Police say ‘no indication’ BLM rally linked to stabbing amid reports of several dead at protest site

Multiple people were stabbed at Forbury Gardens, a park in the southern city of Reading, with at least three reported dead by local media. The site hosted a Black Lives Matter protest several hours before the incident unfolded.

What we know so far about the Forbury Gardens stabbing:🔴 3 people are dead and at least two in hospital🔴 Police treating attack as random🔴 Paramedics and air ambulance are treating the woundedAll the latest here 👇#rdgukhttps://t.co/mfD2cRsg8B — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 20, 2020

The Telegraph reported at least three people have been killed, while two more have been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police, however, have yet to confirm any casualties, saying only that “a number of people sustained injuries” in the wake of the incident.

The alleged stabbing prompted a major police response.

X2 Air Ambulances flying into Kings Meadow Park due to the Forbury Gardens incident in Reading😟 pic.twitter.com/d6F4WEk1p8 — Libi Button (@LOOBEANS87) June 20, 2020

Multiple ambulances as well as medical helicopters were seen responding to the incident.

A graphic video circulating online shows three wounded individuals lying on the grass in the park with multiple police officers and paramedics tending to them.

The leader of Reading Council, Councillor Jason Brock, described the event as a “serious incident” and urged the public to avoid the town center altogether.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place at the park earlier in the day. Police said, that the rally, that wrapped up some two hours before the reports about the stabbing started coming in, is not believed to be linked to the event.

"There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today," police said in a statement on Twitter.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

A man was arrested at the scene. It remains unclear whether there are any other suspects at large.

Sky News reported, citing sources, that the incident is believed to be terror-related. Police have yet to release the identity of the alleged knifeman or shed some light on his motives, however.

