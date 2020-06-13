 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bottles and smoke bombs thrown as anti-racism rally in Newcastle met by huge counter-protest (VIDEOS)

13 Jun, 2020 16:24
Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newcastle, Britain on June 13, 2020. © Reuters / Lee Smith
An anti-racism and anti-police brutality protest in Newcastle has been met by a large crowd of counter protesters, that gathered to “protect” local historical monuments. The tensions escalated into scuffles between rival groups.

Large groups of right-wing protesters emerged in central Newcastle on Saturday, gathering around Grey's statue and a nearby war memorial at the Old Eldon Square.

The protesters have been faced by a group of the BLM activists, who appeared to be outnumbered by the right-wingers, footage from the scene indicate.

Officers tried to separate the rival groups, but protesters managed to pelt each other with bottles, smoke bombs and other projectiles.

Mobs have recently vandalized several statues in the UK, but it was not immediately clear whether the Newcastle activists were intending to attack Grey’s Monument, which commemorates the former prime minister who abolished slavery in the British Empire back in 1833.

Britain and other Western nations have been gripped by anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests since the killing of black civilian George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.

